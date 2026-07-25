Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Tigers On July 25

Caglianone is hitting for a .257 BA, .315 OBP and .462 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 46 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.79 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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