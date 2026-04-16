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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Tigers On April 16

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .275 BA, .362 OBP and .392 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored four runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a triple) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero (1-1) starts for the Tigers, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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