Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Tigers On April 16

Caglianone is hitting for a .275 BA, .362 OBP and .392 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored four runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a triple) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero (1-1) starts for the Tigers, his third this season.

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