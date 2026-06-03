FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Reds On June 3

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .238 BA, .312 OBP and .395 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 20 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Chase Burns (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 1.96 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News