Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Reds On June 3

Caglianone is hitting for a .238 BA, .312 OBP and .395 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 20 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Chase Burns (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 1.96 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

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