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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Reds On June 2

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .242 BA, .310 OBP and .401 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 20 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Andrew Abbott (4-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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