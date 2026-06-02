Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Reds On June 2

Caglianone is hitting for a .242 BA, .310 OBP and .401 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 20 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Andrew Abbott (4-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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