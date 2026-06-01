Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Reds On June 1

Caglianone is hitting for a .236 BA, .303 OBP and .382 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 18 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Chase Burns (7-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 1.96 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.