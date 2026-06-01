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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Reds On June 1

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, June 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .236 BA, .303 OBP and .382 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 18 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Chase Burns (7-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 1.96 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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