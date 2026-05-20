Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Red Sox On May 20
Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Caglianone is hitting for a .246 BA, .314 OBP and .430 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 18 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.
Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.