Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Red Sox On May 20

Caglianone is hitting for a .246 BA, .314 OBP and .430 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 18 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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