Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Red Sox On May 18
Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will face the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, May 18 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Caglianone is hitting for a .246 BA, .318 OBP and .425 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 18 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in nine runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.
The Red Sox will send Sonny Gray (4-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.