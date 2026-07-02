Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Rays On July 2
Jac Caglianone and his Kansas City Royals will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, July 2 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Caglianone is hitting for a .264 BA, .334 OBP and .475 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 39 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rays.
Ian Seymour gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.32 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.