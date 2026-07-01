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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Rays On July 1

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, July 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .261 BA, .332 OBP and .474 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 39 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.30 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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