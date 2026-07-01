Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Rays On July 1

Caglianone is hitting for a .261 BA, .332 OBP and .474 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 39 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.30 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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