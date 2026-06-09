Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Rangers On June 9

Caglianone is hitting for a .250 BA, .326 OBP and .403 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 21 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Twins.

The Rangers are sending Nathan Eovaldi (5-6) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.10 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.