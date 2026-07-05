Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Phillies On July 5

Caglianone is hitting for a .261 BA, .329 OBP and .465 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 39 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 18th start of the season. He has a 6.04 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

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