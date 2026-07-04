Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Phillies On July 4

Caglianone is hitting for a .264 BA, .333 OBP and .471 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 39 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Jesus Luzardo (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.88 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.

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