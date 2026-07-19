Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Padres On July 19

Caglianone is hitting for a .260 BA, .319 OBP and .459 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 44 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

The Padres will send German Marquez (4-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.18 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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