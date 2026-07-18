Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Padres On July 18

Caglianone is hitting for a .260 BA, .320 OBP and .458 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 44 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning gets the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.47 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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