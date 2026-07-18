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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Padres On July 18

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .260 BA, .320 OBP and .458 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 44 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning gets the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.47 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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