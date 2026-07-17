Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Padres On July 17

Caglianone is hitting for a .260 BA, .321 OBP and .461 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 44 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his last action (on July 12 against the Orioles) he went 1 for 4.

Michael King (6-7) takes the mound for the Padres in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

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