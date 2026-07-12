Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Orioles On July 12

Caglianone is hitting for a .260 BA, .322 OBP and .463 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 44 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (4-9) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.21 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

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