Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Orioles On July 12
Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Caglianone is hitting for a .260 BA, .322 OBP and .463 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 44 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Shane Baz (4-9) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.21 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.