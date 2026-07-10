Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Orioles On July 10

Caglianone is hitting for a .257 BA, .320 OBP and .456 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 42 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Brandon Young (7-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.