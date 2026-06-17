Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Nationals On June 17

Caglianone is hitting for a .269 BA, .344 OBP and .436 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 29 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (6-5 with a 5.32 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.