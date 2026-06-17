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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Nationals On June 17

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .269 BA, .344 OBP and .436 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 29 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (6-5 with a 5.32 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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