Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Nationals On June 15
Jac Caglianone and his Kansas City Royals will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, June 15 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Caglianone is hitting for a .269 BA, .344 OBP and .438 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 28 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
The Nationals will send Andrew Alvarez (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.