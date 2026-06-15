Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Nationals On June 15

Caglianone is hitting for a .269 BA, .344 OBP and .438 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 28 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

The Nationals will send Andrew Alvarez (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.

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