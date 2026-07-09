Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Mets On July 9

Caglianone is hitting for a .257 BA, .321 OBP and .455 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 42 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Sean Manaea gets the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.