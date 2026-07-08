Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Mets On July 8

Caglianone is hitting for a .258 BA, .322 OBP and .455 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 41 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-6) against the Mets.

Christian Scott gets the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

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