Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Mets On July 7

Caglianone is hitting for a .259 BA, .325 OBP and .457 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 40 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 6 with two RBIs) in his last game against the Phillies.

The Mets have yet to named a starting pitcher.

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