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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Mets On July 7

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .259 BA, .325 OBP and .457 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 40 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 6 with two RBIs) in his last game against the Phillies.

The Mets have yet to named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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