Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Mariners On May 3

Caglianone is hitting for a .263 BA, .340 OBP and .432 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 12 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.

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