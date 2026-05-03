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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Mariners On May 3

Jac Caglianone and his Kansas City Royals will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .263 BA, .340 OBP and .432 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 12 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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