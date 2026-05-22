Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Mariners On May 22

Caglianone is hitting for a .253 BA, .319 OBP and .432 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 18 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Logan Gilbert (2-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.