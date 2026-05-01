Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Mariners On May 1

Caglianone is hitting for a .250 BA, .333 OBP and .398 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 11 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Athletics.

The Mariners are sending Bryan Woo (1-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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