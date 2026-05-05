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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On May 5

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .257 BA, .342 OBP and .446 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 14 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (5-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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