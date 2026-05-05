Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On May 5

Caglianone is hitting for a .257 BA, .342 OBP and .446 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 14 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (5-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.