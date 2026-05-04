Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On May 4

Caglianone is hitting for a .255 BA, .336 OBP and .418 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 13 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Tanner Bibee (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

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