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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Giants On July 22

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will take on the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, July 22 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .258 BA, .316 OBP and .463 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 46 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Giants.

The Giants will send Landen Roupp (7-8) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.98 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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