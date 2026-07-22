Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Giants On July 22

Caglianone is hitting for a .258 BA, .316 OBP and .463 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 46 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Giants.

The Giants will send Landen Roupp (7-8) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.98 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.