Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Giants On July 21

Caglianone is hitting for a .260 BA, .318 OBP and .466 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 46 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle makes the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 5.31 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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