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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Giants On July 20

Jac Caglianone and his Kansas City Royals will face the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, July 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .263 BA, .321 OBP and .471 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 46 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.

The Giants are sending Trevor McDonald (3-7) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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