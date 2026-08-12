Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Dodgers On Aug. 12

Caglianone is hitting for a .269 BA, .322 OBP and .488 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 53 runs. In 435 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.

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