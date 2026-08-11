Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Dodgers On Aug. 11

Caglianone is hitting for a .266 BA, .319 OBP and .487 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 52 runs. In 430 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Dodgers.

Blake Snell (0-1) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.

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