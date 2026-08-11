Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Dodgers On Aug. 11
Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Caglianone is hitting for a .266 BA, .319 OBP and .487 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 52 runs. In 430 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Dodgers.
Blake Snell (0-1) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.