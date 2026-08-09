Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Cubs On Aug. 9

Caglianone is hitting for a .264 BA, .318 OBP and .482 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 51 runs. In 422 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 49 runs. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs) in his previous game against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (7-1 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season.

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