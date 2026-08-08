Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Cubs On Aug. 8

Caglianone is hitting for a .256 BA, .311 OBP and .456 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 49 runs. In 418 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Clay Holmes makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.