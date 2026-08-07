Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Cubs On Aug. 7

Caglianone is hitting for a .254 BA, .309 OBP and .453 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 49 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Kevin Gausman makes the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.

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