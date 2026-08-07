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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Cubs On Aug. 7

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Chicago Cubs at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .254 BA, .309 OBP and .453 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 49 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Kevin Gausman makes the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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