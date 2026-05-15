Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Cardinals On May 15
Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, May 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Caglianone is hitting for a .234 BA, .305 OBP and .398 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 17 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.
Dustin May makes the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.85 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.