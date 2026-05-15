Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Cardinals On May 15

Caglianone is hitting for a .234 BA, .305 OBP and .398 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 17 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Dustin May makes the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.85 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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