Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Cardinals On June 21

Caglianone is hitting for a .270 BA, .341 OBP and .452 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 32 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Dustin May makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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