Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Cardinals On June 19

Caglianone is hitting for a .266 BA, .338 OBP and .439 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 30 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will send Michael McGreevy (3-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 2.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.

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