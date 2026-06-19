Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Cardinals On June 19
Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, June 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Caglianone is hitting for a .266 BA, .338 OBP and .439 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 30 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
The Cardinals will send Michael McGreevy (3-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 2.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.