FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Cardinals On June 18

Jac Caglianone and his Kansas City Royals will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, June 18 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .267 BA, .341 OBP and .431 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 29 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Matthew Liberatore (3-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News