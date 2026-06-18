Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Cardinals On June 18

Caglianone is hitting for a .267 BA, .341 OBP and .431 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 29 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Matthew Liberatore (3-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season.

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