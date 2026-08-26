Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Blue Jays On Aug. 26

Caglianone is hitting for a .276 BA, .328 OBP and .491 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 59 runs. In 469 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 60 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Tigers.

Spencer Miles (5-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.02 ERA in 80 1/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

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