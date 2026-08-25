Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Blue Jays On Aug. 25

Caglianone is hitting for a .276 BA, .328 OBP and .491 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 59 runs. In 469 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 60 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Max Scherzer gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.