Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Blue Jays On Aug. 25
Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Caglianone is hitting for a .276 BA, .328 OBP and .491 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 59 runs. In 469 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 60 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Max Scherzer gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.