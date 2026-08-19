Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Athletics On Aug. 19

Caglianone is hitting for a .278 BA, .329 OBP and .494 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 58 runs. In 459 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 60 runs. Caglianone has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Athletics.

Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.50 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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