Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 18

Caglianone is hitting for a .276 BA, .327 OBP and .492 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 57 runs. In 455 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 60 runs. Caglianone has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3 for 5 with two RBIs) against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins (2-9) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 12th start of the season. He has a 7.27 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

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