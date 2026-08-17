Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 17

Caglianone is hitting for a .272 BA, .324 OBP and .490 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 56 runs. In 450 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 58 runs. Caglianone has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Mason Barnett (1-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.16 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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