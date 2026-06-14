Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Astros On June 14

Caglianone is hitting for a .270 BA, .346 OBP and .442 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 27 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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