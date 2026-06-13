Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Astros On June 13

Caglianone is hitting for a .272 BA, .343 OBP and .446 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 26 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Astros.

The Astros will send Mike Burrows (3-8) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.77 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched.

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