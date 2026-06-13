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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Astros On June 13

Jac Caglianone and his Kansas City Royals will face the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, June 13 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .272 BA, .343 OBP and .446 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 26 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Astros.

The Astros will send Mike Burrows (3-8) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.77 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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