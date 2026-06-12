Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Astros On June 12

Caglianone is hitting for a .279 BA, .351 OBP and .457 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 26 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Tatsuya Imai gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.24 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.

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