Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Angels On Aug. 16
Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Caglianone is hitting for a .274 BA, .325 OBP and .494 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 56 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 58 runs. Caglianone has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Angels.
Ryan Johnson (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 12th start of the season. He has a 6.71 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.