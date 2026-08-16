Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Angels On Aug. 16

Caglianone is hitting for a .274 BA, .325 OBP and .494 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 56 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 58 runs. Caglianone has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 12th start of the season. He has a 6.71 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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