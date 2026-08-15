Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Angels On Aug. 15

Caglianone is hitting for a .273 BA, .325 OBP and .495 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 56 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 58 runs. In his most recent game, he collected five RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-8) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.00 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.

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