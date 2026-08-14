Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Angels On Aug. 14

Caglianone is hitting for a .268 BA, .321 OBP and .485 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 54 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 53 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 13th start of the season. He has a 7.20 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.